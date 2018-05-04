Video shows man rob woman after bible study in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Metro Nashville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man they believe snatched a woman’s purse as she was leaving bible study Tuesday.

According to a news release, the 70-year-old woman was in the parking lot of Lebanon Church when a man pulled up beside her to ask about the location of any nearby shelters.

Police identified the man as 48-year-old Gilbert Ostring.

Here's something that should never happen, much less to a senior citizen leaving a church bible study. The 70-yr-old fell hard to pavement Mon as a man robbed her. Robbery warrant issued for Gilbert Ostring, driving a Dodge pickup. See him? 615-742-7463. https://t.co/tGBPLQ6jgy pic.twitter.com/qIe5v8oSvq — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 3, 2018

In the video, he is seen grabbing her purse and driving away, causing her to fall. Police say she suffered from broken bones in her right hand and facial injuries.

Police have issued a robbery warrant for Ostring. He is believed to be driving a Dodge pickup truck bearing the Tennessee license number 8K76T3.

Nashville police say Ostring has multiple prior convictions out of Davidson, Williamson and Knox Counties for offenses including theft, forgery, identity theft, fraudulent use of credit cards, and reckless aggravated assault. He got out of state prison in June 2017.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 615-742-7463.