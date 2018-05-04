Vacation plans in Florida or the Caribbean? Gusty winds, rain stick around this weekend

It’s the season for college graduation celebrations as well as late spring/early summer vacation travel plans.

If you’re jetting off for a Caribbean cruise — or just spending some rest and relaxation time along south Florida’s Atlantic beach — you may want to pack the umbrella and rain parkas and leave the sunglasses at home.

The National Hurricane Center has outlined a broad area of unsettled weather over the Bahamas, courtesy of an upper level low pressure system that is swirling over the islands. This low will generate gusty winds as well as heavy rain as it moves west toward Florida’s Atlantic Coast. The good news is that this system is not forecast to strengthen as it does so. The bad news is that it may make for a rainy weekend in the Caribbean.