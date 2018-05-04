Vacation plans in Florida or the Caribbean? Gusty winds, rain stick around this weekend

It’s the season for college graduation celebrations as well as late spring/early summer vacation travel plans.
If you’re jetting off for a Caribbean cruise — or just spending some rest and relaxation time along south Florida’s Atlantic beach — you may want to pack the umbrella and rain parkas and leave the sunglasses at home.
The National Hurricane Center has outlined a broad area of unsettled weather over the Bahamas, courtesy of an upper level low pressure system that is swirling over the islands. This low will generate gusty winds as well as heavy rain as it moves west toward Florida’s Atlantic Coast. The good news is that this system is not forecast to strengthen as it does so. The bad news is that it may make for a rainy weekend in the Caribbean.
000
ABNT20 KNHC 041443
TWOAT
Special Tropical Weather Outlook
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL
1045 AM EDT Fri May 4 2018
For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:
A large area of showers and thunderstorms near the Bahamas is
associated with an upper-level low pressure system and a surface
trough. The system is forecast to move westward over the Florida
peninsula on Saturday with no significant development. Locally
heavy rains and gusty winds are possible over portions of the
Bahamas and southern Florida through this weekend. Please monitor
products from your local weather office for more details. No
additional Special Outlooks on this system will be issued unless
conditions warrant.
* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.
* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.
$$
Forecaster Pasch/Blake