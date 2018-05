Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A portion of Washington Street is now open after utility crews replaced a utility pole early Friday morning.

Police say the driver of a minivan, who has not been identified, was traveling north when he left the road and hit a utility pole, snapping it in two. Police say the driver was not injured but they took him to jail after he failed a field sobriety test.

The single-vehicle wreck happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday, May 4, north of Max Luther Drive,