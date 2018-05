MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Emergency crews have have Oscar Patterson Lane down to only one lane of traffic right now as they work to clear a single-vehicle wreck.

The wreck happened around 5:30 this morning near the intersection of Winchester Road.

Rescue crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. Paramedics rushed him to the hospital in serious condition.

Madison CNTY Wreck: Oscar Patterson Rd just west of Winchester rd single vehicle wreck has sent the driver to Hsv hospital in serious condition after being trapped in the suv. @whnt pic.twitter.com/QXtY8C0MAX — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) May 4, 2018