One dead, another injured in fatal wreck on Pulaski Pike

HUNTSVILLE — A person is dead following a fatal wreck in north Huntsville.

Huntsville Police say another person is in critical condition.

Police say the single-vehicle wreck happened before midnight Thursday on Pulaski Pike, just north of Winchester Road.

Investigators say the car was travelling north when the driver lost control and slammed the car into a utility pole. Police believe high speed is a factor.

Emergency crews had to free the female passenger, who was rushed to the hospital. The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver’s name has not been released.

Huntsville Police closed Pulaski Pike from Winchester to Cedar Point Drive to work the scene.