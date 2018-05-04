North Alabama wins, UAH falls on day two of GSC Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. (roarlions.com) - Top seed North Alabama scored seven runs over the final three innings to rally for a 7-2 win over Mississippi College Friday in the second round of the Gulf South Conference Softball Tournament. With the victory, the Lions improve to 44-5 and one win away from returning to the GSC championship game.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fifth inning, the Lions got a three-run home run from Hannah Shollenberger and never looked back. UNA added two runs in the top of the sixth and seventh innings to wrap up the scoring, finishing with 10 hits on the day.

Mississippi College (29-16) took the lead on an RBI-double in the bottom of the fourth. The Choctaws, who entered the tournament as the No. 4 seed, were the only team to win a three-game series against UNA this season.

To continue reading click here.