× Man charged with drug trafficking; 34.3 lbs of marijuana seized in multi-county investigation

Madison, Ala. – A Cullman County man has been charged with drug trafficking after STAC agents seized 34.3 lbs of marijuana in a multi-county investigation.

On May 1, agents of the Madison-Morgan County HIDTA Drug Task Force discovered 18.8 lbs of marijuana in a vehicle driven by Claude Vaughn, Jr. on Madison Blvd.

The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office was asked to ask for assistance in responding to Vaughn’s home address in Hanceville. Cullman County deputies conducted an open-air search at Vaughn’s residence with K-9 units. The dog alerted on the home and a search warrant was obtained by the Cullman County Narcotics Unit.

Authorities found another 15.5 lbs of marijuana, numerous guns, and over $3,000 during the search of the home. The total amount of marijuana seized was 34.3 lbs.

Claude Vaughn, Jr. was charged with Trafficking in Marijuana and placed in the Madison County Jail on a $5,000 bond.