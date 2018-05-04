Huntsville Police make another arrest in a January shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have arrested another person they say is involved in a deadly shooting that happened on January 28th.

U.S. Marshals and HPD found Kason Christopher Grady at a hotel in Pinellas County, Florida. Officers arrested him on charges of Capital Murder During a Robbery for Huntsville Police. He will be extradited in the near future.

Grady is one of the men accused in the death of 34-year-old Raemon Ross.

Huntsville Police have already made two other arrests in the case: Charles Anthony Mosby, 28, and Fotino Davis, 24. Mosby was arrested in New Orleans, and Davis in Memphis.

Police say they are also searching for fourth person, but they cannot comment on that person’s identity right now.