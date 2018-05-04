Goldsmith Schiffman 3rd, 4th and 5th Grade Green Fling Kidcam!

It’s unusual for me to go to the same school two-straight days, but after visiting the younger students at GSES on Thursday, I got to see the Third, Fourth and Fifth Grades on Friday as a part of ‘Green Fling!’

Green Fling is a cool event that gets the students outdoors for a day. They've got some fun games, treats, and even some things to learn about...like the worm buckets!

Thanks to Mrs. Stacee Young for inviting me to be a part of Green Fling, and thanks to the bright students at Goldsmith Schiffman for being great hosts. Parents of these kids should be proud of what they've accomplished this school year; you can tell how bright they are just by hanging around them for a little while!

-Jason

