Decatur police search for man who they say used counterfeit money to purchase items

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department reports their Financial Crimes Unit has seen a rise of counterfeit money over the past month.

Law enforcement says a man entered and presented a fake $50 bill to purchase various items at a local business on April 4.

Here is a detailed list of what Decatur police suspect the individual looks like:

white male

approximately 5′ 10″

160 pounds

40 – 45 years old

blue Volkswagen Jetta with an out-of-state tag

The Decatur Police Department is seeking information related to the identity of the individual. If anyone has any information, please contact Detective Ferguson of the Decatur Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit at 256-341-4669.