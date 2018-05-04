Bob Jones sweeps Huntsville in high school baseball quarterfinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) - Class 7A No. 8-ranked Bob Jones swept 10th-ranked Huntsville 15-7 and 11-3 in a quarterfinal series tonight in Huntsville. The Patriots will travel to Hewitt-Trussville for the semifinals next Friday.

Game 1

John-Michael Riley's grand slam sparked Bob Jones' 15-7 victory. The Patriots led 7-6 after three innings before Riley went deep in the top of the fourth. He finished 3-for-5 with the homer, a double and five RBIs. Caden Rose went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Slate Alford went 2-for-3 with solo home run. Rose got the win in relief. He pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on six hits. Huntsville's Tommy McMillan went 2-for-3 2 with a double and two RBIs. The Panthers used six pitchers.

