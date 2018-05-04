Annual Huntsville Walk to End Lupus to take place Saturday at Columbia High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- You may have heard of Lupus before. It's a chronic, lifelong and possibly fatal disease that can drastically change the life of the person affected. What you may not know is that it impacts about 27 thousand people right here in Alabama.

An event this Saturday is aimed at not only raising money for Lupus research, but to also raise awareness about the disease and to rally support for the thousands impacted.

The Lupus Foundation of America, Mid-South Chapter is hosting the Huntsville Walk to End Lupus Saturday, May 5 at Columbia High School. Check-in for the one-mile walk will begin at 8:00 a.m. A ceremony will take place at 9:45 a.m, with the walk beginning at 10 a.m.

