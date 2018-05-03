× Rocket City Mom, Jason Simpson partner to educate parents on weather safety

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rocket City Mom, a well-known parents blog based in the city of Huntsville, is taking action this severe weather season to make sure families know how to stay safe.

Rocket City Mom plans to release an article, written by Chief Meteorologist Jason Simpson, today that can be a go-to article for everything you need to know about severe weather.

We also know you may have questions for Jason or the organizers at Rocket City Mom not covered in the article. So we’re giving you an opportunity to learn more by participating in a Facebook Live chat on the WHNT News 19 Facebook page.

That chat is set to begin tonight at 5:30, and he’ll help you be as prepared as you can in the event of severe weather.

He’ll talk about what makes a storm severe, and how you can know it’s coming. And Jason will also address some tougher questions like, what should you tell your children about storms?

We hope you’ll join the conversation!