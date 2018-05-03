Restaurants found with mold, dirty utensils and food stored at improper temperatures

McDonald’s

11178 County Line Road, Madison

Score: 85

Violations:

  • Hand sink was inaccessible
  • No paper towels available at the hand sink h
  • Cheese was being held about 20 degrees too warm (67F)

 

Captain D’s

1009 Airport Road, Huntsville

Score: 85

Violations:

  • Black mold was found in the ice machine
  • Utensils were still dirty and oily after being cleaned

 

Shogun Japanese Steakhouse

3991 University Dr., Huntsville

Score: 82

Violations:

  • No paper towels at the hand sink
  • Rice, miso, and mushrooms were not properly date marked
  • Mold was found in the miso container
  • Raw eggs were being stored above butter

 

Clean Plate Recommendation:

Beast Mode Food Truck

603 Jordan Lane, Huntsville

Score: 99

 

