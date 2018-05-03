Restaurants found with mold, dirty utensils and food stored at improper temperatures

McDonald’s
11178 County Line Road, Madison
Score: 85
Violations:
- Hand sink was inaccessible
- No paper towels available at the hand sink h
- Cheese was being held about 20 degrees too warm (67F)
Captain D’s
1009 Airport Road, Huntsville
Score: 85
Violations:
- Black mold was found in the ice machine
- Utensils were still dirty and oily after being cleaned
Shogun Japanese Steakhouse
3991 University Dr., Huntsville
Score: 82
Violations:
- No paper towels at the hand sink
- Rice, miso, and mushrooms were not properly date marked
- Mold was found in the miso container
- Raw eggs were being stored above butter
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Beast Mode Food Truck
603 Jordan Lane, Huntsville
Score: 99
Photos: Courtesy of Google Maps