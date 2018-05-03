Rekindled fire destroys Morgan County home

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. - Volunteer firefighters in Morgan County returned to a home on Berry Road this morning, more than 12 hours after the home initially caught fire.
Firefighter tell us the first fire happened around 2:30 Thursday afternoon at a home in the 900 block of Berry Road, which is north of Highway 67. They arrived to find flames coming from the home. After several hours, they thought they had the fire out, and they left the scene.
This morning, around 4:00 a.m., they responded to the home again. They say, this time, it was fully engulfed. Flames quickly spread to a nearby tree line and shed. Firefighters were able to keep flames away from a propane tank located just a few feet away from the home.
We understand a family did live in the home, that is now considered a complete loss.
No injuries were reported.