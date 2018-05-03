Rain Gets Closer: showers possible Friday, likely on Saturday

Thursday marks the seventh-straight day with zero rainfall in Huntsville: that is the longest period of dry weather this year so far! While the majority of us stay dry until Saturday, a few spots isolated showers (and storms) creep into the northwest corner of Alabama by Friday afternoon and evening.

Clouds thicken some on Friday, but it stays warm! Expect afternoon highs in the mid-80s after a morning low temp around 64F. More widespread rain develops Friday night into Saturday morning, and Saturday now looks rather wet: rain and a few thunderstorms possible for most of the day.

Saturday washout? It may not rain every second of every minute of every hour of Saturday, but it sure looks like we will have occasional, on-and-off showers for most of the day.

Rain begins early in the morning as mainly patchy areas of light rain; it grows in coverage and gets heavier through midday and early afternoon. What once looked like a pesky ‘light’ rain earlier in the week is now looking more like something that will have a major impact on outdoor events. As much as 1/2” to 1” of rain will fall during the day Saturday, and a few leftover showers are possible into Sunday as well.

Sunday’s showers: Sunday clearly shapes up as the better day of the weekend weather-wise. Other than a small chance of some isolated showers, expect a partly sunny sky and a warmer afternoon: highs in the upper 70s. Your odds of rain on Sunday only go up to about 20%.

Some storms possible Monday: Monday is an interesting day. A cold front passes Sunday night, and that usually means the threat of rain and storms ends. This time, we see one more batch of showers and a few isolated storms developing with another push of cool, dry air Monday afternoon. Rain won’t be terribly widespread, but a few of the storms may have enough instability to work with (because of cold air above the surface) to produce some small hail and gusty winds.

Warm, more rain next week: Average daytime highs this time of year should be close to 80ºF, and that’s exactly where we expect to be for most of next week. Showers thin out Tuesday and Wednesday, but they come back and become more widespread again by Thursday and Friday of next week.

