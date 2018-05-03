× Nearly 150,000 children’s booster seats recalled

Harmony Juvenile Products is recalling 148,165 child booster seats. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the seat belt may cause a chest injury to the child, in the event of a crash.

This means the seats fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, “Child Restraint Systems.”

The seat being recalled is the Harmony Big Boost Deluxe Booster Seat. They were manufactured between the dates of 11/01/2015 and 06/24/2017.

As of right now, there is no remedy for this problem. Anyone who owns one of these booster seats should call the company’s customer service department at 1-877-306-1001.