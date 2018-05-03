× Man wanted in Marshall County shot by law enforcement in Louisiana

Arab Police confirm a Marshall County man at the center of a manhunt has been located in Louisiana. They say law enforcement officers shot Cody Light bear Sulphur, Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement officers have been looking for Light for nearly two weeks. They believe is connected to a shooting incident on Lookout Drive on April 19.

Arab Police Chief Ed Ralston tells us Light broke into a home in Texas, held a woman and some kids hostage at gunpoint, then stole a vehicle. According to CBS affiliate KFDM, Light then traveled to Vinton, Louisiana where he broke into a business and stole a gun. He then traveled to Sulphur in the stolen pickup truck.

The report says Light crashed and abandoned the truck, and stole a small passenger car. Officers say they noticed the stolen car and chased Light until he crashed in the community of Carlyss. He then led police on a foot chase through a neighborhood. Police say an officer caught up with him behind a home, and shots were fired, hitting Light in the neck.

Light is currently in the hospital, in intensive care.

Multiple criminal charges are pending against Light from the Sulphur Police Department, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana State Police.

No officers were hurt during the incident.

WHNT News 19’s Laura Christmas is following this breaking news story. We’ll update this story as soon as she tracks down more information.