Local Fort Payne dentist office offering free dental service on May 5th

FORT PAYNE, Ala. - A Fort Payne dental office is using their craft to provide a day of service for anyone with dental care needs. Dental practices around the country are taking time to offer an event that they call "Dentistry from the Heart."

It's a global initiative just to offer free dental services for those who aren't able to obtain," said Dr. Tim Fiquett of Wilson and Fiquett Family Dentistry.

Dr. Fiquett said they've participated for the last five years, seeing more than 120 people every year, looking to have a service done. They said it's a clear sign of the amount of people in the area with the need. "It's a day to come to have free dental service that they otherwise wouldn't be able to obtain, because they're in the gap or no dental insurance company."

Anyone without dental care is invited out on Saturday, May 5, to receive a free cleaning, filling or extraction, for absolutely no cost. "You come in. You'll be triaged to see what service we can do for you. We just got volunteers that are here from the community. We have three dentists that are working that day and we'll just help folks out the best we can."

Dr. Fiquett says giving back is apart of the culture of their business. "It feels really, really good to be able to give back in this way. This is what I do. This is what I know what to do and to be able to bless someone and then in turn they bless me by doing this service for them, is very important."

Wilson and Fiquett's free dentistry day is on May 5th from 7 a.m. to 3pm. Services are first come, first served; so it's recommended to come early.