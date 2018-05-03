Learning new details about the owner of Harmony Park Safari

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Harmony Park Safari is back in the news after a visiting family said an employee hit their SUV while driving a golf cart. Rebekah Bussey said the man in a now-viral video was out of line Tuesday after she confronted him about the damage.

"Here's what I'm going to do. I'm going to swear up a trespassing warrant on you if you don't get off this property. We're asking y'all to leave."

The employee is then seen in the video pulling money out of his wallet and dropping it on the ground.

WHNT News 19 has tried to reach out to the owner of Harmony Park Safari for comment on this most recent incident several times without success. WHNT News 19's Aaron Cantrell went to the park again on Thursday to try to speak with the owner.

When he arrived he was greeted by a woman who claimed to by the manager. She threatened to call the police if he didn't leave.

Rebekah Bussey said she was in shock and in disbelief that someone would disrespect someone like that.

According to The Madison County Tax Assessor`s Office, the land Harmony Park Safari sits on belongs to William Allen and Shannon Allen. They received their business license for the facility in 2015.

We reached out to The Madison County Sheriff`s Office to find out how many times they`ve responded to Harmony Park Safari. They`ve been out there 13 times since 2013. No arrest or warrants came out of it, but half of the calls were accusations of harassment that involved the owner William Allen.

Bussey said since her story has gone viral, she`s received messages from folks with similar stories. She said the way the man, who was identified to her as the owner, treated her shows his true colors and how much he cares about his customers.

We are still waiting for that call from the owner.

WHNT News 19 has learned the owner, William Allen, is being sued by a man who claims he wasn`t paid for doing yard work at Harmony Park Safari.

Court documents reveal the plaintiff did work on four separate days for a total of 28 hours. The owner was supposed to donate to his cause "Make a Wish Alabama Trailblaze Challenge."

He`s asking Allen for $800.00.