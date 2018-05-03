Large police presence near Alabama A&M

NORMAL, Ala. — Huntsville Police responded to an incident in the behind Conley Plaza off of Meridian Street Thursday afternoon.

Police believe a fight resulted in a shot fired. They confirm no one was shot during the incident, but one person was injured during the fight.

That person is being treated for injuries at the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Alabama A&M emailed students shortly after the incident to confirm there is not an active shooter on campus.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact campus police at 256-372-5555 or the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.