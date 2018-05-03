× Jackson County man found guilty of 2015 fatal shooting in Henagar

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A DeKalb County jury found a man guilty of capital murder Thursday afternoon.

Casey Adam Jones’ trial started Tuesday in Fort Payne. DeKalb County deputies arrested him back in 2015 on a capital murder charge in connection to Kenneth Shaw’s death.

Shaw’s body was found outside his Henagar home in November 2015. The 48-year-old had been shot to death.

Wednesday afternoon the jury heard closing arguments. The jury broke for the evening without a decision and resumed deliberations Thursday morning.

The jury handed down a verdict just before 2 p.m. Thursday. A sentencing date is set for May 21. Jones is expected to be sentenced to life without parole.