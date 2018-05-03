Investigators seek help in identifying Florence theft suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – Gone in the blink of an eye. Florence police say this woman made multiple trips to ULTA Beauty Supply on Cox Creek Parkway in early April.

During her trips, police say she didn’t buy anything but left with quite the stash; $1,800 worth of merchandise to be exact.

Florence police say she was caught on camera twice during her crime sprees. They just need the public’s help in figuring out who she is.

Russellville police have three grand jury arrest warrants to serve.

David Hodges is wanted for burglary, theft of property, and criminal mischief.

There are also outstanding arrest warrants for Kelvin Robinette. He faces charges for chemical endangerment of a minor, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

There are two easy ways to contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers tip line. Operators are standing by 24-hours a day to take phone calls, or send them a text message.

To speak with an operator, call (256)386-8685. If texting is your thing, send your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Each correspondence is kept anonymous and worth a cash reward.