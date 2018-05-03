Huntsville City Schools superintendent submits resignation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Thursday, the Huntsville City Schools Board of Education accepted Superintendent Matt Akin's resignation with a 3-2 vote. Two board members, Pam Hill and Michelle Watkins, voted against accepting the resignation because they said they were proud of the work he did while on the job.

Akin is leaving to take a job leading the new Gulf Shores City Schools system.

WHNT News 19 contacted the new system's board president, Kevin Corcoran, who said the state gave their district a 2019-2020 start date. Corcoran said Akin's new contract is for a $170,000/year salary, with a $900 housing allowance per month. Akin signed a three-year term.

While this is a pay cut for Akin, who signed a $195,000/year contract with Huntsville just over a year ago, it has been described as the chance of a lifetime to begin the new school system from the ground-up.

"It's mixed emotions, because I do feel like we are headed down the right track here," said Akin after the vote. "We have such a strong team here."

But he said he is excited for what's to come for him in Gulf Shores: "I'm excited about starting a new school system and the commitment in Gulf Shores, but I'm also excited about the direction that Huntsville City Schools is headed and just the commitment from everyone here."

Akin's official last day is May 31, and his Gulf Shores contract begins June 1. That means Huntsville has a month before he leaves to close out the school year. That involves filling jobs, awarding bids, and attending graduations.

"It's valuable work," he explained. "Not for a second do I regret coming here."