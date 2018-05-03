Goldsmith Schiffman K-2 Kidcam!

It’s Green Fling time at Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary in southeast Huntsville! Green Fling is a really neat outdoor event that the weather was perfect for on Thursday (and still looks good for Friday); the students get to play outside, play on inflatables, and learn about things in nature…like worms…and weather!

I spent the first 45 minutes of Thursday’s Green Fling with the Kindergarten, First and Second Grades in the cafeteria where we talked about storms, tornadoes, and how the water cycle works. Thanks to the teachers and GSES PTA for inviting me to be a part of Green Fling! I’ll be seeing the Third, Fourth and Fifth Grades on Friday morning!

-Jason

