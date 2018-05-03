Georgia head coach Kirby Smart gets an extension and raise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATHENS, Ga. (AL.com) - Georgia football coach Kirby Smart got a three-year contract extension and a massive raise Thursday, a deal that will keep him at his alma mater through at least 2024 and pay him $7 million per year.

The 42-year-old Smart is 21-7 in two seasons at Georgia, his first head-coaching stop. He led the Bulldogs to a 13-2 record and the SEC title in 2017 before losing to Alabama in overtime in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, earning SEC Coach of the Year honors.

"Kirby has provided an incredible level of energy and excitement to our football program, and we look forward to his leadership for many years to come," Georgia athletics director Greg McGarity said.

