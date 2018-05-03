First annual Rocket City Ukulele Festival set to take place this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A first of its kind event is coming to the Tennessee Valley this weekend and it's guaranteed to be music to your ears.

The Rocket City Ukulele Festival will be held on Saturday, May 5 on the grounds of the National Speleological Society (NSS). The festival's goal is to promote interest in and enjoyment of the ukulele around the Tennessee Valley.

The free event will start at 8 a.m. and is set to last until 8 p.m. The NSS is located at 6001 Pulaski Pike in Huntsville.

The schedule is as follows:

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.: Registration

8 a.m.: Welcome & Opening Remarks

8:10 a.m. - 11 a.m.: Club Performances

11 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Instructional Period

12 p.m. - 4 p.m.: Open mic & Strum-alongs

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Guest Artists

8 p.m.: Closing Remarks

The location of the event will have ample parking, bathrooms, two pavilions with picnic tables and a children's playground. Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs, rain gear, instruments and music stands. Coolers for food and drink are allowed and there will be food trucks on site. Dogs and cats are welcome, but please read the pet guidelines in Festival Info. Limited parking for RVs is available.