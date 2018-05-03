× Decatur Police: Officers to begin Project Sweet Treat, reward children for bike safety

DECATUR, Ala. — May marks the beginning of National Bicycle Safety Month, and the Decatur Police Department plans to reward kids who participate.

Project Sweet Treat is back for its third year! Decatur Police announced the return of its annual initiative Thursday morning, via Facebook.

The Facebook post details children who are seen by patrol officers playing safely and wearing their bicycle helmets might receive a coupon for a free ice cream or cookie – courtesy of Chick-Fil-A Decatur and Dairy Queen Priceville.

Public Information Liaison Emily Long says the program helps students and officers become more familiar with each other.

“Project Sweet Treat allows School Resource Officers who have returned to patrol duties during the summer to build positive relationships with the children and students they serve while reinforcing helmet safety at an early age,” said Long.