Campaign disclosures show Alabama candidates poised for TV push in last month of campaign

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The leading candidates for governor have now all filed their campaign finance disclosure forms, just a month and a few days before the June 5th primary.

The disclosures, which were due Wednesday, provide a glimpse into how well the candidates are doing in terms of public support and where they’re spending their money.

It looks like Alabama residents are about to see a lot of TV ads over the next month, judging by the candidates spending on political consulting and media firms.

Kay Ivey is still leading the way in fundraising and she attracted a lot of big donors – 19 different people, PACs or businesses -- gave her a contribution of at least $10,000 in April.

Taking a look at the campaign reports:

Ivey started the month with $2.1 million. She raised nearly $500,000 in April, more than half -- $265,000 -- coming from those 19 large donors. She spent just over $805,000 – nearly $700,000 with a California-based political media company, Target Enterprises and she’s got $1.78 million on hand.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is second in the fundraising race. He started the month with $1.35 million, and he raised more than $250,000 in April – including seven $10,000 contributions.

Battle spent just over $500,000 – including nearly $400,000 with Dallas, Texas-based political media company, Scott Howell & Co. Battle has more than $1 million on hand.

Hoover evangelist Scott Dawson was just two points behind Battle in a recent poll that showed Ivey leading, but the latest report shows he’s now way behind in terms of cash.

Dawson started April with $321,000 and he raised $72,000 last month. He spent $327,000 – much of it with Mobile-based political consulting group, Strategy Inc.

But Dawson has just $66,000 on hand.

Democrat Walt Maddox, the mayor of Tuscaloosa, is in a better position. Maddox started the month with $220,000, and raised $137,000. He spent just $82,000 in April and that’s left him with $274,000 cash on hand. That’s $150,000 more than Sue Bell Cobb, who has $124,000 on hand.

Cobb started April with $240,000 and raised $50,000. She spent $167,000 in April, including $41,000 to Atlanta-based Canal Media Partners.

Alabama Sen. Bill Hightower was fourth in a recent poll, but he has cash to spend in the campaign’s final month. Hightower started the month with $419,000 and he raised $105,000. He has $505,000 on hand, after spending just $19,000 in April.