Weekend rain: showers looking likely by Saturday

Huntsville averages a high around 89ºF on the first day of summer (June 21/22); we get close to that on Thursday with a high of 87ºF! It’s not quite hot and humid enough to talk about the ‘feels like’ or heat index yet, but middle and upper 80s are just hot enough to start feeling a little more…uncomfortable…in the afternoons! It does stay dry until showers become an issue this weekend; it also gets cooler with clouds and rain around the region.

Friday’s front: The weak cold front sliding into the region Friday is part of the same system producing the significant waves of severe thunderstorms in the Plains and Midwest this week. While numerous reports of severe weather are coming from that region, we don’t expect the same thing around here. In fact, we’ll be hard-pressed just to get rain over the entire northern half of Alabama and southern Tennessee on Friday; expect a few, spotty, isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Weekend rain…again: This will be weekend number 13 of 18 so far in 2018 in which rain falls on North Alabama. Saturday looks like the wettest day this time with as many as 6 to 8 hours of light to moderate rainfall.

Our best shot at wet weather comes from 9 AM to 3 PM with some spotty showers on either side of that window (earlier and later). Total rainfall on Saturday looks to be around 1/4″ to 1/2″ with a few spots getting a little more and a few others getting a little less.

Showers thin out on Sunday, but they don’t go away completely. We still expect a few showers and isolated thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

Looking into next week: Drier air slips in behind one more weak cold front on Monday; however, there is one more chance of some isolated thunderstorms as that front moves through the Valley. A few of those storms on Monday *might* be strong enough to produce some hail, so we will keep an eye on them!

Expect a few dry days next week: Tuesday and Wednesday in particular. After that, there’s another slow-moving storm system brewing out west that will pump in a lot of Gulf moisture ahead of it: bringing spotty showers Thursday and more numerous showers (and a few storms) on Friday and Saturday.