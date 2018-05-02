Residents want Lauderdale County road improved following fatal wreck

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – Residents along County Road 30 in Lauderdale County are speaking out about the safety along their rural road. This is the same road in St. Florian where three teenage boys lost their lives almost a week ago.

Tread marks still outline the path a Toyota Camry took as it left the road last Thursday night. A memorial honoring Braden Turner, Coby Hines, and Tyler Nelson marks where the car came to rest.

Donna Albright and her husband Ricky have lived here on County Road 30 for more than 40 years.

“It’s been a constant stream of traffic. People coming down to view the crash site,” Donna Albright said. “I just hope a lot of them are children who are understanding bad things happen.”

It wasn’t until after the crash Donna Albright found out her road is well-known among teens. Paved just a few years ago, it’s become a destination.

“We had no idea about airplane hill, up and down hill, thrill hill, whatever the teenagers call this road.”

Since the wreck, the Albright’s have contacted the Lauderdale County Road Department. She says engineers came out and looked over the road. They hope improvements can be made on both sides of airplane hill.

“Anything they can do just to slow down the traffic. Speed bumps, speed breakers; whatever they can do just to discourage these inexperienced drivers or anybody else from using this road as a rollercoaster.”

WHNT News 19 has reached out to the Lauderdale County Road Department about possible improvements on County Road 30. At this point, we have not received any phone calls from them.