Redstone Arsenal hosts job fair for defense, IT, cyber and intelligence fields

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — The Redstone Arsenal Soldier for Life / Transition Assistance Center is hosting a job fair Wednesday.

Employees from local and national organizations are looking to fill jobs immediately.

This fair is specifically targeted at potential employees in the Defense, Information Technology, Cyber and Intelligence fields who are Veterans, Active Duty,

National Guard / Reserve, family members, government civilians and contractors who have access to Redstone Arsenal.

It’s going to be held at the Summit at Redstone at 130 Golf Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today. If you’re coming from outside of the arsenal, entering through Gate 9 would be easiest.

RSVP and resume upload is required prior to attendance. To register, please visit www.transitioncareers/events/RA. Potential employees are encouraged to upload a current resume even if they cannot attend.