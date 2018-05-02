× Ralph Askins Elementary and South Lincoln Middle Kidcam!

Wednesday was ‘Lincoln County Day’ for me! I left Huntsville early Wednesday morning headed to visit two big groups of bright students at two schools in Lincoln County: Ralph Askins Elementary’s Fourth Grade and South Lincoln Middle School’s Sixth, Seventh and Eighth Grades (a grand total of about 450 students between the two schools).

This was my first trip to Ralph Askins; it's a very impressive school with some bright students and good teachers. It's easy to tell when you walk in the door that they provide a great learning environment for the children. It's even easier to see that when you meet the students, hear their questions, and see how respectful they are for a visitor. Thanks to Mr. Daniel Henderson for inviting me up, and thanks to Mr. Tim Hobbs for the cake he baked (it didn't last long after I showed it on TV!)

At South Lincoln, I saw some familiar faces that I visited in years gone by when they were younger. Four years ago on April 28, 2014, an EF-3 tornado all but destroyed the school on Smith Mill Road. Many of these students had to attend the last month of school at Flintville where I was able to visit with them and try to calm some nerves. These 6th, 7th and 8th grade students have grown, matured, and learned a lot about science since then!

Thanks to Mrs. Jan Brandon for inviting me to visit at South Lincoln today!

-Jason

