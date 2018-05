Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AL.com) - The Huntsville Havoc hockey team celebrated their 2018 SPHL championship with a parade and party in downtown Huntsville Tuesday May 1st.

Hundreds of fans turned out to to follow the Havoc zamboni, the SPHL trophy, the players & staff parade around Big Spring Park and back to the Von Braun Center for a party. Following speeches by players & staff, fans were allowed to take photos with the President's trophy.

