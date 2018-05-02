Former NASA Administrator takes a new role in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – LSINC, a company founded in Huntsville, announced that Robert Lightfoot will join their team as President. Lightfoot retired last week as NASA’s acting administrator, a role in which he served from January 20, 2017, through April 23, 2018.

He has been NASA’s associate administrator, the agency’s highest-ranking civil servant since September 25, 2012. Lightfoot is one of many high-ranking government leaders who chose to retire in Huntsville and begin a second career.

Lightfoot is very familiar with Huntsville because prior to his move to Washington, he served as Director of NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville. He also started his career at MSFC in 1989 as a test engineer and program manager. Lightfoot is a native of Montevallo, Ala. His wife, Caroline, is from Huntsville.

He also led Marshall through the transition from the Shuttle era to the Space Launch System, which is the vehicle that will take our astronauts to Mars. He will continue to be a strong advocate for Huntsville’s aerospace community in his new role.

The president position is a new one the CEO and owner of LSINC Alicia Ryan said the company needed because of the company's rapid growth.

Lightfoot already has plans for the company. "Alicia has got it in a great spot, I want to actually come and help our growth with product development for our clients and strategy insurance," LSINC President Robert Lightfoot said.