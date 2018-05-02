Family accuses Harmony Park Safari employee of hitting their SUV with a golf cart

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — What started as a fun trip for a Tuscaloosa County family ended with a rude encounter.

Harmony Park Safari is back in the news after a visiting family said an employee hit their SUV while driving a cart. Rebekah Bussey said the man in a now-viral video was out of line Tuesday after she confronted him about the damage.

In the video, you can hear the employee telling Rebekah it wasn’t him that hit her car, it was an animal. When Rebekah didn’t accept his explanation, he immediately becomes defensive.

“Here’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to swear up a trespassing warrant on you if you don’t get off this property. We’re asking y’all to leave.”

The employee is then seen in the video pulling money out of his wallet and dropping it on the ground.

Bussey said she felt belittled by the way she was treated and that the park has not reached out to them since the video was posted. The Bussey family has not got their car appraised yet and don’t know how much it will cost to fix the damage.

When we arrived at the park to try and speak with someone about the incident, we were told to leave immediately and that WHNT News 19 is not welcome there.

Harmony Park Safari last made headlines after a kangaroo grabbed and bit a 9-year-old girl.