× Death investigation underway in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. – Authorities are conducting a death investigation on Wood Avenue in Florence. Police say they were called to assist a medical emergency on Wednesday morning and a man was dead when they arrived at the home.

Detectives are collecting evidence at this time to help determine the cause of death.

Authorities say his identity will not be released until they can notify his next of kin.

If anyone has any information that can help in this case please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (256) 768-2764 or text a tip to 274637 using keyword “FPDTIP”, plus the message.