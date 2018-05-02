× Children’s cardigan recalled due to choking hazard

Carter’s is recalling a three-piece penguin children’s cardigan set due to a choking hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the toggle button can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

More than 107,000 were sold in the US.

The CPSC is recommending people immediately take the recalled cardigan sets away from children, stop using them and return them to a Carter’s store location for a full refund in the form of a gift card.

More information about the recall can be found on here.