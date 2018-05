Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- On Saturday, May 5 Belk stores across the country will once again support their communities with a special ticketed event.

$5 tickets that will benefit charity are available for customers to purchase. On Saturday, ticketed customers will be able to shop rarely discounted brands from 6 a.m. - 10 a.m.

The first 100 customers in each store will also get a free Belk gift card.

For more information call 256-551-4200 ext. 313 or 256-722-2400 ext. 215