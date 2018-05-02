× Arab Senior Center back open after a frozen pipe caused extensive damage

ARAB, Ala. — A popular senior center and polling location is back open in Arab.

Back in January the Arab Senior Center was gutted – a bare-bones look to what it was before. A frozen pipe burst and caused extensive damage to the first floor and the basement. “When we had the freeze we had a pipe burst in the ceiling and it flooded the whole place,” said Mayor Bob Joslin, “We had a lot of water damage and had to replace sheetrock, had to replace the flooring, a lot of the furnishings.”

Now it looks completely different. “The place has a complete redo. It’s all repainted, new flooring, new furnishings. It just opened Monday of this week and the seniors are glad to get back inside,” Joslin added.

“The all-new furnishings really updated it, because it’s been probably 15-years, and to get a 15-year update, that’s really significant.”

Joslin said at the time of the flooding that it might have been a blessing in disguise because in repairing the damages, crews could give the building a facelift. “It’s really important. It’s the only place we have a good meeting facility where people can get together. In fact, there will be a debate coming up for the primary election over there on May 24,” Joslin said.

Insurance covered the damage but the city had to pay the deductible.