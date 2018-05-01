Severe weather in the Plains, quiet days around here

May is here, and the weather finally feels like the season! Last month ended up as the eleventh-coldest April on record in Huntsville (and thirteenth-wettest); this month looks warmer and drier.

Expect another beautiful evening; temperatures fall from the mid-70s around sunset to the upper 60s by 10 PM under a mostly clear sky. It does not get quite as chilly tonight: lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

As for the rest of the week, you can look forward to warm, dry days until our first chance of showers and a few thunderstorms creeps into the picture on Friday afternoon.

Warmest, driest weather of 2018: Through April 30th, the longest stretch of rain-free weather we’ve had has only been six days this year. We’ll hit seven-straight days with no rain on Thursday afternoon, and given the small chance of ‘scattered’ showers and storms on Friday, some of us will make it to eight-straight before rain becomes more likely on Saturday.

Temperatures rise to the mid-80s on Wednesday and Thursday: easily the warmest weather since last October. It cools slightly Friday with more clouds and some scattered showers and storms moving into Alabama and Tennessee ahead of a weak cool front.

Cold front arrives: The storm system threatening the Plains with severe storms through midweek moves into Alabama on Friday and Saturday. That means a good chance of some scattered showers and storms, but it does not mean we’ll have the same kind of nasty weather around here.

The cold front nears The Shoals Friday afternoon with some rain and storms nearby; there is a low chance of a few strong storms in Tennessee and northwestern Alabama Friday afternoon and evening, but the chance of any rain at all is only about 20 percent.

Rain becomes a little more widespread on Saturday as the front stalls just south of the Tennessee Valley; expect a cloudy sky with occasional showers throughout the day, but this still does not look like an all-day soaking. Total rainfall through Saturday evening looks to be around a tenth to a quarter of an inch on average.

Sunday and Monday: There’s still a low-end chance of some spotty showers on Sunday and Monday. Another weak front moving into the area could spark a few isolated showers or storms; however, rain does not look very ‘likely’ at all.

We’ll warm up and dry out through the middle of next week, but it looks like a better chance of rain will creep in again late in the week (Thursday/Friday).

Need some specifics about the weekend or next week? They’re always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

