New poll finds Gov. Kay Ivey tops GOP primary field, 30 percent of likely Republican voters undecided

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- A new poll has been released in the Alabama governor’s race, covering the Republican primary, which found finds a few surprises and a lot of undecided voters.

The poll by Montgomery-based political consulting firm Leverage Public Strategies, shows Gov. Kay Ivey with a comfortable lead.

The lead is substantial, but at 47 percent, not enough of a lead to ensure she won’t face a runoff with the primary’s runner-up.

The poll, taken between April 23-30, sampled 600 likely Republican voters.

The poll found Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle in second place, at 11 percent.

Battle’s campaign released its first TV ad, just over a month before the June 5 primary.

“The momentum for our campaign continues to grow in every corner of the state,” Battle said. “We have 5 weeks before the June 5 Republican primary. I want voters to know where I stand on the issues and what my vision and plan is to move this state forward.”

The poll found Ivey is ahead across most of Alabama, but she and Battle are tied at 33 percent across the Huntsville-Decatur-Florence media market.

The poll’s findings also show a lot of voters – 30 percent – hadn’t decided on a candidate yet.

The poll found Battle slightly ahead of Hoover-area evangelist Scott Dawson, who polled at 9 percent.

Dawson said Ivey’s campaign is spiraling downward.

He said today, “Campaign internal polls from almost everyone showed Ivey well over 50 percent earlier in the year. Today's numbers reveal that in just a few months, with Ivey having spent more than $1 million on statewide television— and zero from her opposition —her numbers have tanked below 50 percent.”

Alabama Sen. Bill Hightower of Mobile is in fourth place, with the poll finding him getting 4 percent of the vote.

The margin for error in the poll was 3.9 percent.