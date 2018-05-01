Huntsville Animal Services celebrates Cinco de Meow and Bow Wow with half-price adoption special

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Animal Services is celebrating Cinco de Mayo for 12 festive days this month by offering half-price adoptions on dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens. From May 1 through May 12, they will be enjoying “Cinco de Meow and Bow Wow” in recognition of Mexican-American culture and heritage.

Animal Services needs the community’s support to help shelter pets find a stable and loving home. Adult dogs and cats are $17, puppies and kittens are $25 to adopt. The adoption fee includes the rabies vaccination, other important vaccinations to keep pets healthy, a microchip for pet identification, and spay or neuter surgery to prevent pet overpopulation.

The Huntsville Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call (256)883-3783 for more information, visit their website, or check them out on Facebook.