Dollar General on Old Madison Pike re-opens one year after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It`s been a little over a year since the Dollar General on Old Madison Pike burned down, but now it`s back open.

People say they are happy to see that it is back open. Many who live in the area said it was an easy place to grab the necessities. "Rather it`s tissues, rather it`s soap, rather it`s toothpaste. You name it. I mean they got it up in there," said Nelson Cohens.

When it burned down in 2017, it was a hard loss for community members. "I stay right up the street. I looked up the street and it was on fire. It broke our heart and we knew we were screwed," Cohens said.

Folks are slowly starting to learn the doors are back open and they're simply happy.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.