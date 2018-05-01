× Derrick Henry returns to Alabama with Titans Caravan

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Tennessee Titans Caravan made a pitstop in Florence on Tuesday with a familiar face returning to the state of Alabama. Former Alabama running back Derrick Henry was the main attraction at the Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Henry was joined by offensive lineman Josh Kline, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, linebacker Wesley Woodyard and running back Dion Lewis. Hundreds of fans lined up through the store for autographs and a chance to meet the players.

Henry is heading into his third season with the Titans. This year, he’ll be reunited with an old friend after Tennessee took former Alabama linebacker Rashaan Evans in the first round of the NFL draft.

“He’s one of my good friends,” says Henry. “He’s a great player as well. I know what type of player we’re getting. Somebody who is going to work hard and give his all, come in and be ready to make plays for us.”

After hearing his name called, Evans told TitansOnline.com that prior to draft night, Henry walked past his coach and winked at him saying, “You’re going to get my guy, right?”

Henry says he was joking when he confronted Titans general manager Jon Robinson about making the potential selection but believes he spoke the pick into existence.

“I kept seeing mocks of us getting him and knew it was a possibility. I said something to Jon (Robinson) about it and then obviously it happened I was excited for him.”

The Titans just wrapped up voluntary minicamp under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel. OTAs are scheduled for late May and early June with mandatory minicamp June 12-14.