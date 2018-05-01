Authorities search for two men who escaped police custody

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. – Authorities are searching for two men that police say escaped custody at the Tuscumbia Police Department around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say 23-year-old Brandon Hale is charged with Illegal use of Credit Cards & Obstruction of Justice. Justin Whitman is charged with Domestic Violence, Marijuana possession, and traffic warrants.

If you have any information, contact your local law enforcement officials. The Colbert County Sheriff’s Office wants people to remember that escaped inmates are desperate and considered dangerous.