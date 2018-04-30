Three-year-old boy identified in Cullman County camper fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CULLMAN COUNTY Ala. -- A three-year-old boy lost his life after a camper fire on Sunday. The Cullman County coroner, Jeremy Kilpatrick, said the boy was Anthony Fitzgerald.

Kilpatrick said the boy died at the scene of the fire from smoke inhalation. He said the 911 call about the camper fire came in around 8:40 a.m.

"It's my understanding that the relative of the child, went in and pulled the child out, of course, EMS arrived on the scene," said Kilpatrick

That relative was Anthony's uncle. The boy did not live in the camper. He was staying there with his uncle at the time of the fire. Officials could not say if the boy's uncle is the owner of the trailer.

Kilpatrick said the uncle had stepped out of the camper for a just few minutes when it caught fire.

"It was a total loss on the camper, so I couldn`t tell you how long the fire lasted," Kilpatrick said.

He says the boy's uncle ran into the trailer to pull the boy out and minutes later first responders were on the scene.

"Berlin, Fairview, Gold Ridge, and Holly Pond fire departments, of course, you had the Sheriff's Department, and Cullman EMS responded as well, and the State Fire Marshall's office," said Kilpatrick.

There were no other serious injuries from the fire. Kilpatrick said the boy`s immediate family has been notified.

Those in the Simcoe community say it's a shock, and that the boy's family is in their prayers.

"I went by, I was staying at a buddy's house and I drove back home, and I have seen all the stuff, I guess you can get on Facebook and look up anything," says neighbor Austin Dibble. "Not very good at all. Little kid loses their life, the parents, how they feel."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshall's office. Funeral arrangements for Anthony have been made in Marshall County.