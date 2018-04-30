Roy Moore and attorneys address allegations made during U.S. Senate campaign, file suit against accusers

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. – Roy Moore continues to fight those he says conspired against him in the U.S. special Senate election. On Monday, Moore’s attorney fired a legal shot directly at his accusers.

Roy Moore says there was an orchestrated political conspiracy against that caused him to lose the election. At a news conference held in Etowah County, his attorney confirmed they have filed a legal complaint in Etowah County. That complaint centers on Richard Hagadorn, Margaret Corfman, Debbie Gibson, Beverly Nelson, and Tina Johnson.

Moore and his legal teams claim that $40 million dollars was spent in an effort to beat him.

The conference was held at the Etowah County commission chambers.