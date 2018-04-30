Riley Norris returning for 5th year at Alabama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AL.com) Alabama's basketball roster got a boost from a familiar place.

Riley Norris announced his medical hardship waiver was approved by the NCAA and he'll be back for the 2018-19 season.

The Albertville product played the first nine games of last season before a hip injury shut him down for the year. Over the first four years of his career Norris started 57 of the 110 games he played. He scored 6.9 points a game overall with a 9.0 average in his most productive season as a junior.

