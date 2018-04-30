× Red Bay Police: Hit-and-run leaves man dead, search for driver continues

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. — Red Bay Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a cyclist on April 29. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. near mile marker 34, off Alabama Highway 19.

Investigators say Ramzy Ai Ahmed Alharazy, 39, was riding his bike southbound when he was struck by a vehicle Friday night. The vehicle involved fled the scene.

Alharay was a former business owner in the Red Bay area.

Contact police at 256-356-445 if you have any information on the driver.